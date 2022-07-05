MOSES LAKE - Carol Lewis has been selected to become the Moses Lake School District’s new assistant superintendent. Lewis is coming from the Cheney School District after leaving her post as the Director of State and Federal Programs, Data and Assessment. Lewis was a principal, District Coordinator for Curriculum and Assessment, Instructional Coach and Middle School Teacher in the Cheney School District.
Lewis has a Master of Education degree in curriculum and instruction, administrative licensure from Eastern Washington University, and is currently pursuing superintendent credentials from Washington State University, Pullman.
“Carol will be a wonderful leader for our district,” says superintendent Monty Sabin. “Her set of core values align perfectly with our district vision, and we feel that she couldn’t be a better fit for our next Assistant Superintendent.”
Lewis succeeds Carol Meyer who recently took a position as an interim superintendent at a school district in Thurston County.