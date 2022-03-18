MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake School District is seeking community input for new mascots for the high school and both Chief Moses and Frontier middle schools.
The district is in the early stages of finding a new mascot for the three schools after the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation denied allowing schools to use Native American names, symbols and images as mascots, logos or team names.
The district has formed three committees to help during the selection process for new mascots, as well as a new name for Chief Moses Middle School.
The district has created an online form for the public to submit ideas for new school mascots. The submissions will be required by the committees. Submissions are due by 5 p.m. on Sunday.
“While submitting your ideas, we encourage you to consider mascots that have local significance to our community,” the district stated.
To submit an idea for a new mascot, visit https://bit.ly/3tkevU7