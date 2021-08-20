MOSES LAKE - It appears that the Moses Lake School District will leave its superintendent position vacant without appointment of an interim superintendent for some time. Carole Meyer is the district’s assistant superintendent, she will be the acting superintendent in the meantime. iFIBER ONE News reached out to district spokeswoman Claren McLaughlin who says that no action has been taken by the board in regards to an interim superintendent.
“They (the Moses Lake School Board) have noted that if the separation is approved, the board will reevaluate at a later date,” McLaughlin told iFIBER ONE News.
McLaughlin was abbreviated in her explanation, but says a decision on a new superintendent wouldn’t occur until the school board gets input from students, staff, and the community.
The board and Meek are working on terms for a mutually-agreed separation, which would be effective Aug. 31. The administrative move comes after a series of damning audit reports came to light.
A series of audit reports provided to the school board reportedly raises questions about the payment of special project stipends for principals, assistant principals, district office staff and district administrators — including Meek — without prior board approval. The board says Meek failed to timely provide receipts for his use of a district credit card for purchases made for district-needed supplies and services; Meek failed to comply with district policies governing timely reimbursement software personal purchases he made using the card; and “perceived inaccuracies” in Meek’s reporting of personal leave time.