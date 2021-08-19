MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake school board is expected to part ways with school district Superintendent Dr. Joshua Meek after a series of audit reports provided to the board.
The board and Meek are working on terms for a mutually-agreed separation, which would be effective Aug. 31. The board is holding a special meeting on Friday to approve the separation and preliminarily discuss a selection of a new superintendent.
“A decision by the board to work toward separating Dr. Meek from his superintendency was made knowing it would be best for the district as a whole at this time and under the circumstances,” school board President Vickey Melcher stated. “The board recognizes that Dr. Meek has dedicated his time in the district to the goal to make sure all students reach their fullest potential. Dr. Meek has shown his willingness to think innovatively during unprecedented times to make decisions for the benefit of the district and community. His unconditional support of all staff has been a constant throughout his time with us. The board, staff and community will owe Dr. Meek their gratitude for his professionalism and wish him well in his future.”
A series of audit reports provided to the school board reportedly raises questions about the payment of special project stipends for principals, assistant principals, district office staff and district administrators — including Meek — without prior board approval. The board says Meek failed to timely provide receipts for his use of a district credit card for purchases made for district-needed supplies and services; Meek failed to comply with district policies governing timely reimbursement software personal purchases he made using the card; and “perceived inaccuracies” in Meek’s reporting of personal leave time.
“Dr. Meek has provided the board his detailed written and verbal explanation of the circumstances of how these issues occurred, and at the same time he has owed that some of the questions prompted by the audit resulted from his own inattention to detail and poor judgement,” the board stated. “For its part, the school board’s review of these matters has not found any intentional effort by Dr. Meek to inappropriately receive personal financial gain, but Dr. Meek and the board believe it best to work toward a change of leadership that would involve payment to Dr. Meek of the severance amount required by the terms of his employment contract with the school district.”
Meek has served as superintendent since 2017 and previously served as assistant superintendent, high school principal and high school assistant principal.
“The Moses Lake School District has an incredible future for its students, staff, and community. This district has been a staple in my life for the past 18 years and I will miss it incredibly. Without a doubt what I will miss most are the people of this wonderful community. During my tenure as Superintendent, the district navigated unprecedented challenges and I was proud of the way the district and the community stepped up to the plate and tackled those challenges head-on. While change is never easy and brings with it a range of fears and emotions, as a leader, there is a time and place when you recognize that your work and leadership has reached the end in the current space. I am human and far from perfect. I do however walk away proudly from the work we have accomplished in the Moses Lake School District. I have had more than my share of rocky days, but I know with each of those I grew as a professional and person. Thank you for allowing me to walk on this journey with you, and I will always wish this community nothing but the best. I will continue to serve as a resource and mentor for several key district projects in Moses Lake as part of the agreement that we’re working on. Under it, I would be committed to a smooth transition for the future of the District and its students.”