MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake School District’s “Real World Academy” now has an official name: Vanguard Academy.
The district held a community survey and the school board elected to move forward with Vanguard Academy, the top name choice for the new facility. The other four school names included in the survey included Renaissance, Ronald Reagan, Sinkiuse and Sinkiuse Innovation.
The new academy will offer Moses Lake High School students a “project based education model, intended to emulate real world learning environments,” according to district officials. Educations models will include technology, hands-on learning, collaboration, trade and professional development. The academy can accommodate roughly 700 to 900 students and is scheduled to open in the fall of 2022.
The facility is currently under construction on the Moses Lake High School campus. Students will have access to programs at the high school, academy and Columbia Basin Tech Center.
School district officials say the new facility will meet enrollment needs for about 20 years.