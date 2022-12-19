MOSES LAKE — The Open Doors Sleep Center in Moses Lake has earlier hours when temperatures reach 10 degrees or lower.
The sleep center has heated areas and starts offering services at 2 p.m. during frigid temperatures. From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., a warming space and hand and feet warmers are provided. Two guests are allowed at the sleep center per time on 15-minute rotating intervals.
The sleep center, located on East Broadway Avenue, fully opens at 6 p.m.
All 30 NCW Libraries branches are also open as warming centers during regular operating hours.
Daytime temperatures are expected in the low-teens and single digits this week in the Moses Lake area. Overnight temperatures will hover around zero degrees for most of the week, with Wednesday night expected to be the coldest at -7 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Wind chills could drop to -20 degrees.