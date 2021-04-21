MOSES LAKE - For the second straight year, the Moses Lake Spring Festival has been canceled.
“Due to the size of our community event and the restrictions that are still in place from our government officials concerning COVID-19, we regret to inform you that the 2021 Moses Lake Spring Festival will not take place yet another year,” Spring Fest Volunteer Committee members stated.
The annual festival held Memorial Day weekend at McCosh Park features a carnival, vendors, live entertainment and a basketball tournament.
“This saddens our volunteer board that has been working hard to find a way to make the event happen,” the committee stated. “We look forward to ‘Bringing On The Fun’ in 2022 on Memorial Day Weekend.”