MOSES LAKE - Compromised mental health, substance abuse and suicide are too common amongst youth in our local communities, which is why three local organizations have banded together to literally bring the issue ‘to the table’ on Dec. 20.
The Moses Lake Community Coalition, the Grant County Suicide Prevention Taskforce Youth Sub-Committee, and the North Central Accountable Community of Health (NCACH) have organized an event that creates awareness about youth mental health and suicide risk in Grant County. Known as ‘Hiding in Plain Sight’ the event is a mental health film series and panel discussion centered around the acknowledgement of youth mental health and suicide risk in Grant County. The intent is to empower community members to connect to local resources and community action to improve the mental health of Grant County Youth. Community resources will be onsite, and tables will be set-up for more information.
“As trends continue to rise, very few, if at all, remain untouched by these concerns,” the Grant County Suicide Prevention Taskforce Youth Sub-Committee stated.
Starting at 6 p.m. at the Moses Lake Civic Center the event will begin with a 30-minute documentary featuring first-person accounts from more than 20 young people, ranging in age from 11 to 27, who live with mental health conditions, as well as parents, teachers, friends, healthcare providers in their lives, and independent mental health experts.
“The film opens a window into the lives of those navigating mental health symptoms and substance use. These stories illustrate both the challenges and triumphs experienced by these storytellers. Through the experiences of these young people, the film confronts the issues of stigma, discrimination, awareness, and silence, and, in doing so, help advance a shift in the public perception of mental health concerns today,” the Grant County Suicide Prevention Taskforce Youth Sub-Committee wrote.
The film will be followed by a discussion with up to four panelists who will conduct a question-and-answer session.
The purpose of this event is to create a space to raise awareness around youth mental health, substance use, and suicide risk in Grant County. Our hope is to empower adults, caregivers, parents, and the community to connect with local resources and reinforce community connectedness.
Again, the name of the event is ‘Hiding in Plain Sight’ and in spans from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at the Moses Lake Civic Center. You must register at Eventbrite.com to attend. This occasion is not recommended for those 18 and younger.
Contact Cecilia Godinez at 509-764-2684 for more information, or if you would like to participate in this event.