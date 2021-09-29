MOSES LAKE - Voters in the Moses Lake area have the chance to hear from candidates in several local races at an upcoming virtual forum.
The Moses Lake Chamber of Commerce is hosting a candidate forum at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11. The forum will be available via Zoom and will be streamed live on Facebook, according to the chamber.
Candidates invited to attend include Vickey Melcher and Paul Hill for school board position 2; Kevin Fuhr and Rachel Roylance Gallacci for school board position 4; Mike Riggs and Deanna Martinez for city council position 1; Karen Leibrecht and Dustin Swartz for council position 2, Mark Fancher and Plasido Lindsey for council position 4; David Curnel and Judy Madewell for council position 5, Kent Jones and Kris Dexter for port district position 3; and Brian McGowan and Susan Carbon for hospital district position 1.
The forum will be streamed on the Moses Lake Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.