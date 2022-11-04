MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake's Irrigation and Rehabilitation District will flush a portion of Moses Lake per usual each year at this time.
Water levels are expected to drop next week by about five feet. Primarily used for irrigation, the need for vast amounts of water in Moses Lake isn’t there during the cold months so, it's released through the Irrigation District's dams off Sand Dune Road into the reservoir further downstream.
District officials say the lake levels are lowered for shore clean up, maintenance and to prevent dock damage when the lake freezes over. The lake is lowered the first full week of November every year.
Despite the lower levels during the fall and winter, the southern end of Moses Lake near Interstate 90 is still deep enough to fish. Lake levels should rise again in March when the dams close.