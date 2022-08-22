MOSES LAKE — The Moses Lake Watershed Council is inviting the public to a community meeting to talk about the state of the lake water quality.
The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Moses Lake City Hall, located at 401 S. Balsam St.
The meeting will give the public a chance to learn about the status of the lake water quality and blue-green algae, along with what’s being done to better understand and improve the water quality.
For more information, visit www.moseslakewatershed.org or contact the Columbia Basin Conservation District (formerly the Grant County Conservation District) at 509-765-9618.