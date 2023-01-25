If you haven't noticed already, the days are getting longer since the winter solstice on Dec. 21.
Since then, the Moses Lake/Wenatchee areas have gained about 49 minutes of sunlight as of Wednesday.
It's been almost 90 days (Nov. 5) since the local region experienced a sunset after 5 p.m., but that changes next week.
The Wenatchee area will see its first 5 p.m. sunset of the year on Monday, Jan. 30. As for the Moses Lake area, its first sunset at 5 p.m. will arrive on Thursday, Feb. 1.
The region will continue to get two-and-a-half to three minutes of daylight each day. The area will continue to accrue daylight through June 21 when the sunset will occur at 8:57 p.m.
Also of note, the spring equinox is only 54 days away.