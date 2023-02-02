MOSES LAKE — A Moses Lake woman is accused of stealing power tools from a local store and selling them on Facebook.
Brittney M. Watson, 33, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree trafficking in stolen property and third degree theft in connection to her arrest on Wednesday.
Moses Lake police had been contacted by employees at North 40 Outfitters on West Broadway Avenue after recent thefts involving a woman and her boyfriend who stole power tools on at least two separate occasions. Store surveillance video reportedly shows Watson, with her boyfriend, arrive at the store and put an impact wrench valued at $250 in her purse. Police say she then went into the restroom for several minutes before leaving, according to court records.
Police have identified the man with Watson and are working to track him down.
Police say video shows Watson stealing another impact wrench on another day from the same store.
The two tools were then posted on Facebook, allegedly from Watson’s account. Using an alias, police contacted Watson through Facebook Marketplace to purchase the tools.
Officers arranged to meet with Watson on Wednesday. A traffic stop was conducted nearby and Watson was taken into custody. Police say the tools were in her vehicle at the time of her arrest.
“This is clearly not the first time that Watson has been selling stolen tools,” Moses Lake police stated. “We are continuing to investigate to identify other people she has sold stolen tools to. If you have recently purchased tools from her, they are probably stolen. If you were unknowingly victimized by her, please get in contact with us and help us return the tools to their rightful owner. If you knowingly bought stuff from her, we’d appreciate you gave that back too, but we are also realists.”