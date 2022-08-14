MANSFIELD — A Moses Lake woman was killed in a rollover crash early Saturday morning on state Route 17 in Douglas County.
The woman was driving a Dodge Magnum south on SR 17 into a curve when she drove off the highway about 15 miles southeast of Mansfield, according to the state patrol.
The car rolled multiple times down an embankment before catching fire.
The woman, whose name has not yet been released, died at the scene, according to the state patrol.
State troopers continue to investigate the crash.