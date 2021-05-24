PASCO - A Moses Lake woman was injured in a wreck Sunday afternoon on state Route 12 in Pasco.
State troopers say Raul M. Mendoza, a 47-year-old Pasco man, was driving west in the inside lane on SR 12 in the Pasco city limits. Mendoza reportedly changed lanes and collided with a 2013 Toyota Avalon, according to the state patrol.
Mendoza was not injured. The driver of the Toyota, 80-year-old Moses Lake resident Sharon Beckley, was hurt and taken to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland for treatment.
The state patrol cited Mendoza for improper lane travel.