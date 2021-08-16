RITZVILLE - A 34-year-old Moses Lake woman was killed on a wreck Sunday afternoon in Interstate 90 about seven miles west of Ritzville.
Donald R. Burgeis, a 36-year-old Moses Lake man, was driving a 2001 Ford Windstar west on I-90 when he reportedly drove off the road and into the center median, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Troopers say Burgeis attempted to re-enter the westbound I-90 lanes but it caused the vehicle to roll. The car came to rest blocking the westbound lanes.
Burgeis was injured and taken to East Adams Rural Hospital in Ritzville. Stacy K. Pickering, a passenger in the car, died at the scene.
Two children in the vehicle were not hurt.
The state patrol is reporting Burgeis was driving impaired and he is expected to be charged with vehicular homicide.