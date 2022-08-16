MANSFIELD — A Moses Lake woman killed in a rollover crash Saturday southeast of Mansfield has been identified as Stephanie M. Starkweather.
The 35-year-old died at the scene after crashing along southbound state Route 17, about 15 miles southeast of Mansfield.
Starkweather was driving a 2005 Dodge Magnum south in a curve on the highway when she drove off the road to the right. The vehicle rolled multiple times, according to the state patrol.
The car ended up down an embankment where it caught fire.
The state patrol continues to investigate the crash.