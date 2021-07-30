MOSES LAKE - A Moses Lake woman will be resentenced for a third time, and now by a different judge after a state appeals court ruled a Grant County judge failed to comply with the court’s previous orders.
The state Division III Court of Appeals has ordered Grant County Superior Court Judge John Knodell be removed from the case involving Cecily McFarland, sentenced — and resentenced by Knodell to more than 19 years in prison for burglarizing her ex-boyfriend’s father’s home in 2014. The more than 19-year sentence is a similar sentence typical for someone convicted of second-degree murder, the appeals court previously noted.
“During Ms. McFarland’s previous remand hearings, (Knodell) expressed frustration with the analysis set forth in the prior decisions of this court and the Washington Supreme Court,” appeals court justices stated. “This dissatisfaction appears to have interfered with the judge’s willingness to abide by the remand orders. Given this circumstance, and in the interest of finality, we order Ms. McFarland’s resentencing hearing be conducted by a different sentencing judge.”
In 2014, McFarland and her boyfriend burglarized a Moses Lake home, stealing as many as 18 firearms, 10 of which were later recovered. McFarland was convicted of first-degree burglary, 10 counts of theft of a firearm and three counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Knodell, in the first sentencing hearing, ruled McFarland would serve consecutive sentences on each firearm count.
McFarland appealed to the state Court of Appeals, Division III, which upheld her sentence. An appeal up to the state Supreme Court led to a reversal of her sentence. The Supreme Court ruled a sentencing court “has discretion to impose an exceptional, mitigated sentence by imposing concurrent firearm-related sentences,” according to court records. The Supreme Court remanded for resentencing in Grant County Superior Court “to allow the trial court the opportunity to consider whether to impose a mitigated sentence by running (one or more of) McFarland’s 13 firearm-related offenses currently.
During resentencing, McFarland requested the court impose an exceptional mitigated sentence of 41 months. Knodell again imposed the more than 19-year sentence, which falls in the standard sentencing range, ruling McFarland’s attorney did not provide supporting findings to impose a lesser sentencing outside the standard range. Knodell noted the lengthy sentence was excessive, but blamed “prosecutorial discretion.”
McFarland again appealed, and the state appeals court again remanded the case for resentencing. Instead, according to the appeals court, Knodell did not resentence McFarland but issued a written order stating McFarland’s sentencing would remain in effect. The appeals court stated McFarland’s resentencing proceedings were “legally flawed.”
“(Knodell’s) repeated failure to comply with orders on remand rase reasonable concern over his ability to impartially comply with a third remand order,” the appeals court ruled. “Both Ms. McFarland and the state deserve finality. Reassignment to a different judicial officer for resentencing is warranted under these circumstances.”