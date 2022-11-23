(The following is an advertorial written by and paid for by Country Kennels)
Country Kennels dog and cattery is Moses Lake’s newest boarding and daycare facility for loved pets. Newly constructed specifically designed with luxury kenneling of dogs and cats, Country Kennels sets out to be the optimal solution for pet owners, eliminating that guilty feeling of leaving the family pet while on vacation.
A stay at Country Kennels means lots of time out of kennels and human interaction. Dogs are socialized with, interacted with, comforted, played with and made to feel at home and secure while away from their families. The goal is for dogs to be happy, safe and socialized, not locked away in kennels.
When kenneled, dogs can freely move from the climate controlled inside through their own doggy door to the spacious outside portion of their kennel. Every detail of the building design and kennel construction has been made to keep dogs happy and comfortable. The cattery at Country Kennels features an entirely separate room for cats to be free range or in cat condos. Cats can walk up stairs to one of two windows, and curl up in any of the cat bubbles or window boxes with beds.
We have 100,000 square feet of real grass in any of the seven fully-fenced dog play areas with shade allows for exercise and play. Dogs are matched for social interaction and safety and can always be kept separate if need be as there is room to do so with so many outside fenced areas. Owners of intact hunting dogs, or those owners of young dogs not yet ready to spay or neuter will appreciate that their dogs are welcome and can be kept separate but still have lots of attention and play time.
Clients are always welcome to book in-person tours. Tours are a great time to familiarize dogs to the new environment, creating positive experiences for dogs on the day of drop off. Care, comfort and country living for your pets. Find more information at our website www.countrykennelsboarding.com or call 509-793-3332 .