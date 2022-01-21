MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake city officials say the Rotary clock tower that sits in the middle of Third Avenue downtown has stopped working.
City Parks Maintenance Superintendent Bill Aukett says it appears the motor that moves the hands on the clock, located at the Third and Ash Street intersection, is worn out.
City staff discovered the clock was not working a few days ago and contacted the manufacture to go through the troubleshooting process.
The city is working to bring in a clock technician from Poulsbo to diagnose the problem and make necessary repairs.
“A timeline for repairs isn’t fully known until the technician sees the clock,” city officials stated. “The technician will perform an evaluation to determine what requires replacement or repairs.”