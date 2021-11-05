MOSES LAKE - The Downtown Moses Lake Association is inviting the community to the annual Downtown Tree lighting on Friday, Nov. 12.
The event begins at 4 p.m. with pictures with Santa Claus, an ornament crafting station, a performance from Dance FX, hot cocoa, games and more. The decorated ornaments will be placed on the tree at Sinkiuse Square, according to organizers.
Lights strung up on the trees that line downtown will be turned on at 6 p.m.
Downtown businesses will also be open during the event.
The Downtown Tree Lighting was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.