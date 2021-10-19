MOSES LAKE - Initially planned as a drive-thru event, the annual downtown Trick-or-Treat in Moses Lake will now be in-person.
The Downtown Moses Lake Association announced the change on Tuesday. The event is taking place on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. along Third Avenue.
The association board of directors last week reviewed plans for the event and felt it could be safely hosted in person.
“We will be following CDC’s current holiday celebration guidelines and ask that anyone who is feeling sick stays at home,” the association stated. “Dress up the kids, bring that trick or treat bag and get ready to stock up on candy.”
A costume contest is also part of this year’s event. Participants can post their costumes on Instagram or Facebook by 8 p.m. on Oct. 30 and tag the Downtown Moses Lake Association. Three winners will get gift cards to downtown businesses.
For more information, visit www.dmlaevents.com.