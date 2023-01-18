Moses Lake's Dr. Martin Luther King Committee is speaking out after a series of messages containing white supremacy rhetoric were found throughout the city this week.
The MLK Committee is responsible for organizing the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day march in downtown Moses Lake. Reverend Plasido Lindsey of Moses Lake is a polished public speaker who does a reading and reenactment of Martin Luther King's infamous "I Have A Dream Speech." Lindsay is also a member of Moses Lake's MLK Committee. Lindsey believes the messages that were strewn throughout downtown Moses Lake were intended for him and other marchers.
"I believe the propaganda was specifically laid out for our March, however, it was after we started. They waited for us to begin and came behind us," Lindsey told iFIBER ONE news.
The Aryan Freedom Network, a Neo-Nazi organization, is responsible for the ill-willed messages. The computer printed notes promoting the preservation of the white race were found in clear ziplock bags throughout downtown Moses Lake and the Montlake Park area.
Lindsey, a long time Moses Lake resident who is African-American says he and other MLK Committee members were appalled by the gesture.
"I had the unspeakable, unpleasant, first hand experience of seeing this. I participated in the MLK March and am proud to say "I believe in equality". The kind if speech that was littered on our streets is exactly what keeps us divided. Some would argue that what we were doing is dividing as well, when in reality, it is just the opposite. We are representing and being inclusive, while the scheme of the enemy is for the glory of ONE, themselves. Let us who are aware seek and strive to be better than our opponents," Lindsey wrote in a message to iFIBER ONE News.
The MLK Committee is comprised of volunteers varying ethnicities that include African, European and Latin American.