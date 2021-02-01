MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake School District’s newest elementary school remains on track to open in the fall.
Construction of Groff Elementary, located east of state Route 17 near the South Campus Athletic Club, began in June of 2020 and will be the 11th elementary school in the district when it opens in the fall.
The school, named after longtime school board member Vicki Groff, is a prototype model for future elementary schools in Moses Lake. The 57,000 square foot, two story school includes 25 classrooms, each equipped with state-of-the-art technology and flexible classrooms that allow for breakout areas, group seating and adjustable configurations. The school also includes a separate auditorium, cafeteria and gym.
The school has a total capacity of 500 students.
Groff Elementary is being constructed by Richland-based Fowler General Construction.