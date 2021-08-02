MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake Police Department’s annual National Night Out has been cancelled due to smoke and poor air quality.
The event was scheduled for Tuesday evening at McCosh Park. The event was also cancelled last year due to COVID-19.
Moses Lake police say they are working to possibly reschedule National Night Out later this summer or in the fall.
“We don’t take this lightly by any stretch, since this is one of our favorite days of the year, so we will make every effort to get it rescheduled,” police stated on Facebook.
The event was set to include information on crime prevention, traffic and child safety and resources from public safety and health organizations will be available, along with free sno-cones, free fingerprinting for kids and free bike registration, and a dunk tank with Chief Kevin Fuhr and Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign to promote partnerships between police and community members held across the country.