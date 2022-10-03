MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake's newly-formed LGBTQIA+ advocacy group 'Love+ in Moses Lake' is coordinating a Women's Wave march in the city's Sinkiuse Square on Saturday, Oct. 8. The group says the display of public support is a nationwide signal of solidarity to preserve women's reproductive rights.
"We will not sit back and accept the attacks on our families, future, and our freedom. And since October 8th marks 30 days until Election Day, we’re more fired up than ever to elect more women and pro-choice candidates around the country..." the group wrote on Facebook.
Love+ in Moses Lake also mentioned the event on its website, "We will be showing our solidarity with women's rights advocates while representing the LGBTQIA+ community, whose own rights are also under threat. Want to protect abortion rights? Want better class protections that help families? Want to advocate for the rights and needs of Black, Indigenous, and women of color? Want federally protected sex, gender, and queer rights? Want to protect non-hetero marriages? Want to express your rage at having to keep fighting for what we deserve 22 years into a new century? Join us!"
The event begins at 10 a.m. and ends at noon.
The march will span from Sinkiuse to Broadway to the corner across from Walgreen's where marchers will stand and picket for a while. The march will continue over the bridge on Stratford to pause for a bit the parking lot in front of the old Ace Hardware, where the Chinese buffet is and eventually back to Sinkiuse Square.