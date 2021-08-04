MOSES LAKE - There’s still about a month-worth of work to complete the Stratford Road project in Moses Lake as the project is set to be rebid.
City officials say the previous contractor working on the road project defaulted on the contracted. The city is required to go through a process with the insurer of the project for a completion contract.
The city council at its July 27 meeting rejected the lone bid that came in to finish the project as several items came in above market value. A new bid is opening on Tuesday, Aug. 17.
“The city has to ensure that there is a responsible bid,” City Manager Allison Williams said.
City staff has contacted contractors to determine while they did not submit bids and learned many contractors have a number of projects already and could not take on another project. Another factor is the short length of the project, about 20 working days, and the variety of subcontractors needed.
“The current bidding climate is very difficult,” said City Engineer Richard Law. “All over the state, everyone is having a hard time getting contractors to bid jobs because they are so busy.”
The majority of the work left to finish the project is the reconstruction of the Stratford Road and Valley Road intersection.