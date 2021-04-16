MOSES LAKE - The Surf ’n Slide Water Park in Moses Lake is set to open May 29 after being closed last summer due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The water park will be open for public swim, season passes, swim lessons and rentals, according to city officials.
Under the state’s Phase 3 guidelines, the water park will have a maximum capacity of 1,000 visitors per day.
“It is recommended this year that you reserve your spot in advance to ensure that you can enjoy the water park when you choose,” officials stated. Online reservations will be available until 15 minutes prior to opening each day. Once online reservations are closed, the park will only accept in-person transactions until capacity is reached.
All visitors age 2 and older will be required to wear a mask in all indoor areas or when social distancing cannot be maintained.
Some features of the park will not be available due to social distancing guidelines.
For more information including COVID-19 guidelines, water park hours, admission fees and online registration, visit https://www.cityofml.com/394/Surf-n-Slide-Water-Park