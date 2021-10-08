WENATCHEE - A large majority of employees at both Confluence Health are vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of the state’s Oct. 18 mandate deadline.
At Confluence Health, which has 4,675 employees, 4,264 employees — about 91 percent — have received the first dose of the vaccine, while 4,082 employees — about 87 percent — have received both doses, according to information provided by Confluence Health officials.
Confluence Health officials added of the 344 physicians, 97 percent are fully vaccinated.
A total of 343 employees have applied for religious-based exemptions while 21 employees have filed for medical-based exemptions.
Twenty-three Confluence Health employees have resigned, citing the vaccine mandate.
In August, Gov. Jay Inslee ordered state workers, school workers and some health-care employees to be vaccinated, without a regular testing alternative as offered by some other states. Workers must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18, or lose their jobs unless they have either a medical or religious exemption and have been granted a job accommodation.
Not everyone who applies for an exemption will necessarily be granted one. And even if workers are granted an exemption, they can still be fired if accommodations can’t be found for them in less public-facing positions.
Confluence Health officials noted that employees will have the opportunity to be placed on a personal leave of absence for 12 weeks if they decide not to get the vaccine. Employees can use available paid time off and after their time off balance is exhausted, the leave will be unpaid.