MESA - The Franklin County Graphic newspaper reports that a mother of two is behind bars in Umatilla County in Oregon for homicide and kidnapping.
It's believed that Chiloe Chervenell killed a woman at a home at 112 N. 1st Avenue this week to get to her biological children ages 7 and 9. At around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office received a report about the possibility of a deceased woman at the home, prompting an immediate response. Deputies quickly located the body of the woman and suspected that foul play was a factor.
At around 11:30 p.m., Morrow County deputies found a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle belonging to Chervenell near Irrigon, Oregon. Inside the vehicle, deputies found Chervenell and her two children, both of whom were unharmed.
Chervenell was arrested and booked into jail for homicide and kidnapping.
Prior to taking her kids, a restraint order had been issued against Chervenell to prevent her from coming into contact with the juveniles.
The Franklin County Graphic reports that the kids are now with Oregon Children Protective Services.
The newspaper reports that the deceased woman will be identified after an autopsy is completed.