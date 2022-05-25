ENTIAT - Lupe Sanchez of Wenatchee is bitter and heart-broken after the death of her daughter, 14-year-old Yulissa Nunez-Sanchez, over the weekend.
Yulissa drowned in the Entiat River near the Lake Creek Campground on Sunday.
Chelan County Deputies responded about 4:15 p.m. on Sunday for a water rescue at the campground, located about 28 miles up Entiat River Road, after Yulissa had been washed away in the river.
A rope system and ladders were used to get to the girl, who was pronounced dead at the scene. About 40 rescuers responded, including sheriff’s office air support. The helicopter crew located the missing girl in fast moving water downstream from where a man who was with her was stranded on a rock. That man is the 20-year-old boyfriend of Lupe’s 43-year-old cousin, the second cousin to Yulissa.
Lupe says her cousin and cousin’s boyfriend’s negligence led to the death of her daughter. Lupe says her cousin should not have allowed Yulissa to climb onto a slippery rock in the middle of the Entiat River. She says Yulissa fell in as she attempted to climb on to the rock after the boyfriend had managed to stand on top of it.
“She gave her permission to get on that rock, to be in danger. Who in their right mind would allow their child to get in dangers way like that? After this tragedy, a lot of my family members have come forth and tell me how careless she is and how if they would’ve known I was allowing her to take my daughters out they would have warned me not to do so,” Lupe told iFIBER ONE News.
Lupe says the cousin that was watching over her was temporarily living with she and her three daughters; Yulissa's two sisters were also at the river that day. Lupe says her cousin told her that she was taking the girls “hiking” and did not expect them to be in a river at any point.
“Now I’m here screaming ‘God if I could bring her back I swear I would jump into those same waters,’ I wouldn’t care if that meant I wouldn’t be coming back out of that water if it meant Yulissa would,” Lupe added.
Lupe says she’s scornful of her cousin after she allegedly showed “little emotion,” in the ensuring hours after the incident; telling Lupe that she was packing up her things and moving out immediately. The two have not spoken since shortly after the incident.
The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding Yulissa’s death.
A GoFundMe has been set up to support Yulissa’s family with funeral expenses.