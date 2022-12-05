A Spokane woman who's son died in Stevens Pass Ski & Board Resorts parking lot in 2018 remains unwavering in her pursuit to prevent the same thing from happening to other unsuspecting ski hill workers across Washington.
Tracy McKibben and her 19-year-old son Romualdo Trejo lived in Everett at the time of his passing. Trejo had been an employee of Stevens Pass Ski & Board Resort since the previous ski season in 2016, according to his mom.
On the night of Sunday, February 25, Tracy says Romualdo had slept in his Kia Rio during a heavy snowfall, hoping the weather would clear for the trip back home to Everett the following day. However, Romualdo didn't come home, prompting Tracy to frantically call the resort to find out her son's whereabouts. Unable to reach her son, the ski resort agreed to have security check the parking lot; it was there that Romualdo was found in his snow-covered vehicle.
"Two police officers came to my home and my first thought was maybe he and some others were drinking and got into trouble, but when the female officer grabbed my arm and told me that my son had died in his car. I was told the car was covered with snow and no one could see in the windows, but he had been there since Sunday and security didn't notice that his car hadn't moved after his shift was over," Tracy wrote to iFIBER ONE News. She says her son wasn't found dead until three days after he died.
Tracy says an autopsy confirmed that Romualdo died from carbon monoxide poisoning. Tracy says her son's keys were found in the ignition and snow was blocking his vehicle's exhaust pipe, sending toxic fumes into the vehicle's interior.
Tracy says she immediately placed blame on her son's employer for not checking in on Romualdo.
"I use this analogy, 'If you worked at Walmart would they let you sleep in the parking lot?'" she added.
Tracy says she tried seeking legal action against the resort, but to no avail.
"I truly believe that Steven's Pass knew that their employees were sleeping in their vehicles.. It's unreasonable that a person living in Everett could drive home everyday. I also believe that the security guards for the parking lots know who is sleeping in their cars and they are hush hush about it."
She blames the previous owner/operator for her son's death as the ski resort has since sold to a new ownership group after it was sold in June 2018. The resort was owned by Och-Ziff Capital Management when her son passed away. She says Ramualdo had been allowed to sleep in his vehicle overnight at the resort for three months each weekend he worked leading up to his death.
Now, Tracy says she remains vigilant in informing ski resort employees about the dangers of sleeping in your vehicle during a winter storm.
Tracy says other media outlets have not reported on her son's tragic death until now.
On Monday, iFIBER ONE News tried to reach out to Stevens Pass to find out if the newest owner Vail Resort allows patrons and employees to spend the night in their vehicles in the resort's parking, but were closed.