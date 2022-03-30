TWISP - A motorcycle rider was airlifted to the hospital after crashing on Highway 20 near Twisp Monday night.
Matthew Hoover, a 25-year-old Olympia man, was riding a 2013 Suzuki motorcycle east on Highway 20. State troopers say he locked up the brakes to avoid a vehicle in front of him that had slowed to make a left turn onto Ayres Road.
First responders arrived to find the motorcycle on its side blocking the eastbound lane.
Hoover was airlifted to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee with serious injuries.
The state patrol says Hoover was ticketed for following too close.