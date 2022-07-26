ENTIAT — A Wenatchee man was injured Monday night after losing control of his motorcycle on Highway 97A north of Entiat.
Alan L. Moody, 43, was riding a 2004 Yamaha south on Highway 97A when he reportedly tried to negotiate a curve at a high rate of speed. State troopers say he lost control and went off the highway.
Moody was then thrown from the motorcycle. Both the bike and Moody came to rest on an embankment, according to the state patrol.
Moody was taken to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee for his injuries.
The state patrol continues to investigate and says speeding was the likely cause of the crash.