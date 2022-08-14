WENATCHEE — A motorcycle rider was injured when he crashed into another motorcycle on Friday on Highway 2 near Wenatchee.
Robert A. Thorpe, a 64-year-old Ellensburg man, was riding a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle east on Highway 2 when he and another motorcycle rider changes lanes and were attempting to exit the highway, according to the state patrol.
Thorpe’s bike hit the other motorcycle, causing him to crash. He was taken to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee for his injuries.
The other motorcycle rider, a 64-year-old Wenatchee man, was not hurt.
The state patrol cited Thorpe for an unsafe lane change.