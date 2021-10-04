SOAP LAKE - A Moses Lake man was injured when he crashed his motorcycle into a farm tractor Saturday afternoon on state Route 28 east of Soap Lake.
Jason M. Rueger, 42, was riding a 2012 Yamaha motorcycle east on SR 28, near Pinto Ridge Road Northwest. Lindsey Moore, a 30-year-old Soap Lake woman, was driving a John Deere tractor south on a dirt road, approaching the highway, when she turned east onto SR 28 and pulled over to the right, partially blocking the eastbound lane, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Troopers say Rueger swerved to the left and struck the hay racker attachment on the back of the tractor.
Rueger was airlifted to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee for his injuries. Moore was not injured.
The state patrol continued to investigate the wreck and any citations are pending. Troopers say excessive speed by Rueger contributed to the collision.