BREWSTER - A 59-year-old Brewster man is dead after losing control of his motorcycle on Sunday.
According to Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley. Sheriff’s officials say it happened just after 2:30 p.m. at King Rock Rd and North Star Rd north of Brewster.
Hawley says the victim, Steven Scott, and another person were traveling on trail bikes when Scott apparently took the turn too fast going 40-45 mph and tumbled off of his bike.
During the crash, Scott’s helmet came off and he sustained blunt force trauma to his head, neck and torse resulting in his death. Deputies say the cause of the crash was excessive speed going around a turn.