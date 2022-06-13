QUINCY — A Quincy motorcyclist died in a collision Saturday night on state Route 28 west of Quincy.
Eduardo Acevedo, 24, was riding a 2007 Honda motorcycle east on SR 28. He reportedly attempted to pass a vehicle and as he returned to the eastbound lane, collided with the back of a 1997 Dodge Dakota pickup truck, according to the Washington State Patrol.
State troopers reported Acevedo died at the scene.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 37-year-old Ellensburg man, was not injured.
The state patrol says unsafe passing by Acevedo resulted in the wreck.