MOSES LAKE — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after being struck by a car Thursday morning west of Moses Lake.
Grant County deputies say a vehicle was heading south on Road E Northeast, approaching the Road 4 Northeast intersection. After stopping at the stop sign, the driver reportedly entered the intersection and hit a motorcycle heading east on Road 4.
The motorcycle rider was taken by ambulance to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake, according to the sheriff’s office.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
The sheriff’s office continues to investigate.