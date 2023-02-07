VERNITA - One would think that falling asleep behind the handlebars of a motorcycle is difficult to do, but it reportedly happened to one rider in Grant County this week, according to Washington State Patrol.
Trooper Collin Cumaravel told iFIBER ONE News that an Oregon man was traveling along SR 24 in Grant County near the Vernita Bridge early Tuesday when he crashed.
Cumaravel says the rider was navigating a curve near the Columbia River when he fell asleep, continued off road for at least 300 feet and hit a barbed-wire fence, ejecting the rider; the bike flipped end over end.
Troopers say the man laid there for a couple of hours, but he thought he had been there for a couple of days after waking up from the wreck.
The rider reportedly sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
He was transported to a hospital for treatment.
The biker's wife told authorities that her husband suffers from a mental condition that causes confusion, which is why he told Troopers he thought he'd been there for days.