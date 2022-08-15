UPDATE (11:50 a.m.) — The motorcyclist killed by a passing vehicle Sunday night has been identified as 40-year-old Leavenworth resident Shane R. Walsh, according to the Washington State Patrol.
ORIGINAL STORY — A motorcyclist was killed Sunday night on Highway 2 west of Leavenworth after being struck by a car attempting to pass other vehicles.
Phlym Anthony Gayan, a 49-year-old California man, was driving a 2021 Infiniti Q50 west on Highway 2 when he was attempting to pass and collided with a 2022 Kawasaki motorcycle heading eastbound, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The motorcyclist, a 40-year-old Leavenworth man, died at the scene. His name has not been released.
Gayan and three other occupants in his vehicle were not injured.
Gayan was booked into Chelan County jail for vehicular homicide.