ELLENSBURG — A man was injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon on state Route 821 south of Ellensburg.
Alexander M. Lamb, a 58-year-old Ellensburg man, was riding a 2020 Harley-Davidson north on SR 281 when he reportedly crossed the centerline, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The motorcycle continues and struck the guardrail. The bike came to a stop in the southbound lane.
Lamb was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, according to the state patrol.
SR 821 was closed for nearly for hours.
State troopers continue to investigate the cause of the crash.