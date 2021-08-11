MOSES LAKE - A motorcyclist reportedly crashed into another car after “taunting” Moses Lake police on multiple occasions Tuesday night.
At around 10 p.m., the rider drove past officers several times at a high rate of speed. Police say the rider fled when officers attempted a traffic stop.
“Due to new laws in Washington State, our officers were unable to pursue the suspect,” Moses Lake police stated.”
The suspect was last seen riding at a high rate of speed while weaving through traffic downtown.
Minutes later, the suspect reportedly ran a red light on state Route 17 and side-swiped another vehicle, causing damage to the motorcycle and the vehicle. The suspect was able to continue and fled the scene. Police say the suspect left a trial of debris and fluids from the motorcycle.
Officers tracked the debris into a residential area behind Moses Lake High School.
Police are still looking to identify the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 509-762-1160.