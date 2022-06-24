PATEROS - A motorhome fire sent up a massive dark plume of smoke on Friday that could be seen from miles away.
Washington State Patrol says the fire was first reported just before 2:30 p.m.
Troopers say the vehicle caught fire in the northbound lanes of SR 97 at milepost 252 in south Pateros. All occupants managed to escape the vehicle and no one was hurt.
However, the blaze spread into some nearby brush, which sparked a fire that grew to two acres in size. The RV fire and wildland fire were knocked down after an hour.