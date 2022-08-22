WENATCHEE - A motorist was taken to the hospital shortly after their vehicle collided with the Washington State Patrol’s district office in Wenatchee on Monday.
KPQ reported that troopers say the driver likely experienced a medical issue before careening into the building at the corner of Euclid Avenue and Gunn Road.
The compact SUV managed to partially enter the secretary’s office. One person was present in the office when the crash happened; they were not hurt.
The driver’s status remains unknown.
The crash remains under investigation by the Wenatchee Police Department.