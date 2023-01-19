WENATCHEE - Chelan County Mountain Rescue's 2022 annual report may leave some wide-eyed after reporting a 93% increase, year-over-year, in mountain rescue missions.
Chelan County Mountain Rescue (CCMR) is a volunteer group that works with Chelan County's Emergency Management division, but is not directly operated by Chelan County. CCMR relies on donations and grants for its operations and equipment.
In 2022, CCMR reported 28 rescue missions. The most rescue missions by CCMR were in October. 63% of those rescued were hikers, 30% were climbers and 7% were snowmobilers.
Jason Reinfeld is a Chelan County Sheriff's sergeant deputy who oversees Chelan County Emergency Management. Chelan County's Search and Rescue division operates under the 'umbrella' of the Chelan County Sheriff's Office, but is separate from CCMR.
Reinfeld says search and rescuers didn't see a 93% increase in missions, but the increase was significantly higher from 2021.
Reinfeld believes the across-the-board increase in rescue missions is mostly attributed advances in GPS Satellite tracking device that have become more affordable and available to the public. Reinfeld says the bolstering of SOS cell phone and smart watch tech is also a factor.
Secondarily, Reinfeld says more people are venturing out following the waning of the coronavirus pandemic.
Better access to better emergency technology is a blessing to many, but can be a burden on the resources of organizations doing the rescuing from a personnel and financial standpoint. Fortunately, CCMR and Chelan County Search and Rescue's volunteer numbers are growing. Reinfeld says each search and rescue operation on average costs thousands of dollars.