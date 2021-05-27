WENATCHEE - Failed lease negotiations are to blame for Pybus Bistro’s departure from its original home at Pybus Public Market in downtown Wenatchee.
The restaurant’s owners opened the eatery within the confines of Pybus when it began operations in May 2013.
A press release put out by Pybus Public Market initially stated that owners Michelle and Francis St. Dennis were moving to open a restaurant elsewhere; the couple refuted the market’s public statement and explained that negotiations to renew their lease had broken down for various reasons.
“We need to clarify, this press release states that we have decided to leave to open a new daytime restaurant, this is NOT the case. We decided not to re-sign because we could not come to an agreement with the market regarding our lease, and there was some back peddling regarding hours that were previously agreed upon. AFTER making the decision not to re-sign, phone calls were made, fortunately for us someone has a space that is available. We were given the chance to read this press release and understandably with emotions running high there was some confusion regarding wording. These concerns were verbalized later, unfortunately this was already released. We feel it could have still been addressed correctly with another press release with the corrected wording,” Michelle and Francis wrote on the Pybus Bistro Facebook page on Thursday.
The St. Dennis family has not disclosed where they plan to move as it remains tentative at this time. Memorial Day weekend will mark the end of Pybus Bistro’s tenure at the market. After this weekend, the restaurant will temporarily close until it settles into a new location in the Wenatchee Valley.
The market space that has been occupied by Pybus Bistro will soon become available for lease.