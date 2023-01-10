ELMER CITY - Mudslides and rock slides are becoming exceedingly problematic in north central Washington these days. Warmer temperatures combined with heavy rains over the weekend and into this week are inducing such activity.
At about 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Colville Tribe Emergency Management reported a large mudslide that had occurred on Peter Dan Rd. a short distance from SR 155 about 11 minutes north of Coulee Dam.
The large slide had covered the road in two areas causing the full closure of the roadway until crews could clear the scene.
As crews removed debris from the road, motorists were asked to detour onto Buffalo Lake Road. By 1:57 pm., Okanogan County Emergency Management reported that enough earth had been removed from the road to make it passable again.
Over the last 72 hours, about an inch of rain had fallen in the area where the landslide occurred.
There were no reports of any injuries caused by the slide.
Peter Dan Rd. spans between Elmer City from the west towards Keller and Republic to the east.