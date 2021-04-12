WARDEN - A Saturday night pursuit through three counties landed a Warden man in jail on multiple warrants.
Just before 10 p.m Saturday, Adams County deputies were notified of a chase on the north end of Franklin County. The chase had started in Pasco and continued into Connell, according to the sheriff’s office.
Warden police were also notified to set up spike strips if the chase, which reached speeds of more than 100 mph, continued into Grant County.
The suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Sergio Diaz Jr., continued to flee into Adams County before entering the town of Warden. Spike strips were successfully used and the Diaz’s vehicle was disabled.
Diaz was booked into jail for felony eluding and multiple warrants out of Franklin and Grant counties.