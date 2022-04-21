GEORGE — Multiple arrest warrants have been issued for a 33-year-old George man who was the subject of a lengthly search on Wednesday near George.
Francisco Javier Nunez is wanted on warrants for allegedly assaulting to Grant County sheriff’s deputies on Sunday. He also has warrants for third-degree theft and failing to register as a sex offender, according to the sheriff’s office.
About 30 law enforcement officers on Wednesday searched for Nunez at a large property near state Route 283 and Road 2 Northwest. After an about six-hour search, Nunez was not found at the property.
Both the Moses Lake and Kittitas County tactical response teams were involved in Wednesday search.
Anyone with information on Nunez’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 509-762-1160.